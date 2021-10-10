Letter: Democrats star in their own version of 'The Wizard of Oz'

And the academy award goes to: Joe Biden along with other Democrats for the re-making of "The Wizard of Oz."

Bernie Sanders plays "The Wizard of Oz" as he hides behind the curtain and controls the left. Biden plays the character of "The Scarecrow" because he doesn't have a brain in which to do his own thinking. Biden also plays the character of "The Tin Man" because he does not have a heart as he left Americans behind in Afghanistan with no plans of bringing them home, and us Americans vulnerable to COVID-19 and drugs through his open border policy of which he denies but yet he has never been to the border.

And yes, Biden also plays "The Cowardly Lion" because he has no courage to go up against the squad or Bernie Sanders. And then you have Nancy Pelosi Or Kamala Harris playing "The Wicked Witch of the West," in which they bully their followers and the rest of the "House."

The "Flying Monkeys" are played by "The Squad and appointed officials in the WH" and "The Munchkins" are played by some of the Republicans and Democrats who are afraid to go up against them! We, sane Americans, are "Dorothy." "There is no place like home" and we don't want to wake up in a place that don't feel like home! We don't want the changes that this new bill will create. It will be a new "Communist America."