Letter: Democrats responsible for poverty, failing schools

Democrats responsible for poverty, failing schools

We now have in America the ignorant, full of hate, radical left attacking the “nuclear family” as racist! Where do we go with this, folks? The folks that have all the privileges handed to them with very little scrutiny expertly complain about something they control with their vast media’s influence which controls and shuts down dissenting and opposing voices.

Is there nothing that these radical Democrats won’t try and corrupt with their agenda to change this country from the top down using something they have been guilty of the most throughout our country’s history. They think rewriting history, tearing down statues, and corrupting our educational systems while at the same time indoctrinating children’s minds with CRT and other nonsensical hogwash is going to erase their contributions and policies that led to the breakdown of the Black Nuclear Family.

Yes, folks, Democrats are responsible for the poverty, failing school systems, and high crime rates we see in most Democrat-controlled Black neighborhoods.

