Letter: Democrats responsible for poverty, failing schools

Democrats responsible for poverty, failing schools
We now have in America the ignorant, full of hate, radical left attacking the “nuclear family” as racist! Where do we go with this, folks? The folks that have all the privileges handed to them with very little scrutiny expertly complain about something they control with their vast media’s influence which controls and shuts down dissenting and opposing voices.
Is there nothing that these radical Democrats won’t try and corrupt with their agenda to change this country from the top down using something they have been guilty of the most throughout our country’s history. They think rewriting history, tearing down statues, and corrupting our educational systems while at the same time indoctrinating children’s minds with CRT and other nonsensical hogwash is going to erase their contributions and policies that led to the breakdown of the Black Nuclear Family.
Yes, folks, Democrats are responsible for the poverty, failing school systems, and high crime rates we see in most Democrat-controlled Black neighborhoods.
President Trump came into office vowing to turn around all the nonsensical policies that were meant to keep folks dependent on big government, and did! Now we watch a man that has said so many racist things throughout his 48-year political career on his first day in office made sure he jacked up the price of gas that affects Black folks’ pocketbooks far faster then any other demographic. Now we watch as this decision has caused goods and services to skyrocket if you can get them. If this is not racist, what is?
Democrats have destroyed this country’s on-fire economy using COVID-19 and paying folks to stay at home when jobs are abundant for the taking and taking the debt ceiling to new highs. The American taxpayer has been taken to the cleaners by this corrupt fraud who with his crackhead son has sold this country out to the highest bidder that the left’s sycophant media ignores and condones the “Big Guy” scandals.
It’s sad that we had a president that was working hard for his country and its citizens to now have a president who is working for China, Iran, and Russia and letting globalists run the agenda as Democrats peacock their privilege for the world to see.
Eugene Reid
Hickory