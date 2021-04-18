Letter: Democrats giving away more than money

I see some still think they did a good thing with the election. I have a hard time understanding why. Probably most thought the free money would be good. Or they somehow thought that Biden would make the virus go away.

I suppose you had your reasons. But most of your reasons came from mainstream media. Which everyone with any brain, now knows are absolute liars and fabricate truths and create news to suppress the real news. But now after just over three months of this ridiculous administration, you still have the nerve to talk about the last.

Do you realize what Biden and crew have done? And are contemplating doing? They killed thousands of jobs, they do nothing bipartisan, they do everything executive action. They are allowing thousands upon thousands of migrants to come in.

What a joke. What a travesty. Do you realize what this will cost you? Cost your grandchildren? Do you think the government is so good they just give this money out, from their magical pockets? Guess whose pockets they will get that money from? Are your pockets that deep? It’s going to cost YOU forever!

The Democrats have always been willing to give money away, OUR money. Now they are giving much more than money. They are giving away your liberty, your freedom, your future and your LIFE. When will you wake up AMERICA?