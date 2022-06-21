Letter: Democracy, not a theocracy

In Barbara Speer's letter to the editor, her argument against abortion is based on religious beliefs not the law. Our country is founded and guided by the Constitution, not the Bible.

We should not be blinded by dogma about the complexity of the debate on abortion. Nowhere in her letter did she mention that sometimes an abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother, nor to help a victim of incest, or a victim of rape. Ms. Speer's doesn't want to stop at abortion, notice how she said, "Life begins at conception?" Next will be the overreach into women's contraceptions, like IUDs or Plan B.