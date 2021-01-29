Letter: Democracy by consensus?

On a televised interview with George Stephanopoulos, Joe Biden made the following statement: “I have this strange notion; we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." As of Jan 26, Biden has issued 19 executive orders.

On Jan 26, Ex Democrat Congresswoman and Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard sent out the following tweet: “The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country. But let us be clear, the John Brennan’s, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally — protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style “surveillance” are also domestic enemies—and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the capitol."

Tulsi continued: “President Biden, I call upon you and all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan & others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator & guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril."

Tom Millican

Conover NC