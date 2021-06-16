Letter: Dark behavior in the name of power, profit

“Can’t hold a candle to” has its origins in the 1600s in reference to a lowly apprentice holding a candle for light for the master craftsman to perform their craft. Those on the sidelines throwing stones and rotten tomatoes at the master craftsman would not even be allowed into the room with the master craftsman.
Several prominent Republicans like Meadows, McCarthy, Paul, Rubio, Cruz have decided that the path to realizing future political ambitions is to attack Dr. Fauci. Of course, it follows that Fox News has joined forces.
They are sharks who have picked up the scent of blood in the water. Dr. Fauci has served this country and world under now eight different presidents and led the battle against AIDs. The fact that he stood by science instead of Trump made him the target of their wrath.
I have read many of the emails and about the money given for research to Wuhan lab. I have listened to the various conspiracy theories and how Dr. Fauci has flipped on wearing masks, etc. I have even delved into funds totaling $40 million going from the Pentagon to Eco Health Alliance who also worked with the lab in Wuhan.
If we want to go down the guilt by association road keep in mind the buck ultimately stops at the desk of the president who at the time was Trump. I am not going down that road because without proof and evidence there is no road.
The attack on Dr. Fauci has the effect of being an attack on science undermining public trust in public health. This ultimately impedes not only the fight against COVID but future threats.
The hypocrisy of this shameful plot is that the actors like Hannity or Paul or Carlson would turn, if faced with cancer or heart disease or a dangerous new virus, immediately to the expert, the doctor, the researcher, the latest clinical trial, etc. Trump in his battle with COVID attributed his recovery to experimental therapies.
We expect sharks in political waters, but politicians will never hold a candle for scientists. What a display of the dark side of human behavior, all in the name of power and profit.
Ellen Parsons
Hickory