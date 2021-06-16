Letter: Dark behavior in the name of power, profit

“Can’t hold a candle to” has its origins in the 1600s in reference to a lowly apprentice holding a candle for light for the master craftsman to perform their craft. Those on the sidelines throwing stones and rotten tomatoes at the master craftsman would not even be allowed into the room with the master craftsman.

Several prominent Republicans like Meadows, McCarthy, Paul, Rubio, Cruz have decided that the path to realizing future political ambitions is to attack Dr. Fauci. Of course, it follows that Fox News has joined forces.

They are sharks who have picked up the scent of blood in the water. Dr. Fauci has served this country and world under now eight different presidents and led the battle against AIDs. The fact that he stood by science instead of Trump made him the target of their wrath.

I have read many of the emails and about the money given for research to Wuhan lab. I have listened to the various conspiracy theories and how Dr. Fauci has flipped on wearing masks, etc. I have even delved into funds totaling $40 million going from the Pentagon to Eco Health Alliance who also worked with the lab in Wuhan.