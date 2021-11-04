Letter: Cruz tweet indicative of decline in ethics, values among Republicans

Senator Ted Cruz must have slept through his ethics classes at Harvard Law or been permanently warped by the treatment he received from Trump in the 2016 primary when Trump made negative comments about his wife and insinuations that his father was somehow linked to Lee Harvey Oswald.
Maybe the recent tweet printed in the Hickory Daily Record is reflective of who he has always been. To refresh your memory the tweet said: “The Biden DOJ has embraced Critical Race Theory. AG Garland’s son-in-law makes big money from a company involved in teaching CRT. So I asked if he sought an ethics opinion. He refused to answer my question. Apparently ethics aren’t a high priority in the Biden admin.”
Cruz took something he probably heard on Fox who took something they picked up from some right-wing blog and ran with it without fact checking.
Attorney General Garland’s son-in-law does have ownership in a company that sells educational support products to schools, but CRT is not on the list of products and services. The company is Panorama Education based in Boston if you desire to check for yourself.
Ted Cruz is in no position to question anyone’s ethics. For a man with his education and smarts, his decision to spread falsehoods is a poor use of that Harvard degree. I am disappointed in the Hickory Daily Record printing the tweet. I accept and support printing balanced political views, but this is not a view, it is malicious misinformation.
People run with garbage like this as fact without regard for the potential ramifications. The manufactured crisis over CRT has been the source of conflict and potential violence at school boards. People get threats, they drop out of public service, but the Cruz’s of the world justify their behavior as doing whatever it takes to win.
This is just one example of so many showing the decline in ethics and values within the Republican Party, beginning before Trump but getting doused with gasoline by Trump. We can count on two fingers the number of Republicans in Congress who have the courage to defend the Constitution and the Republic against those willing to lie, defame, suppress the vote, attempt a coup or whatever they deem necessary to win.
David Turman
Hickory