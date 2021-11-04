Letter: Cruz tweet indicative of decline in ethics, values among Republicans

Senator Ted Cruz must have slept through his ethics classes at Harvard Law or been permanently warped by the treatment he received from Trump in the 2016 primary when Trump made negative comments about his wife and insinuations that his father was somehow linked to Lee Harvey Oswald.

Maybe the recent tweet printed in the Hickory Daily Record is reflective of who he has always been. To refresh your memory the tweet said: “The Biden DOJ has embraced Critical Race Theory. AG Garland’s son-in-law makes big money from a company involved in teaching CRT. So I asked if he sought an ethics opinion. He refused to answer my question. Apparently ethics aren’t a high priority in the Biden admin.”

Cruz took something he probably heard on Fox who took something they picked up from some right-wing blog and ran with it without fact checking.

Attorney General Garland’s son-in-law does have ownership in a company that sells educational support products to schools, but CRT is not on the list of products and services. The company is Panorama Education based in Boston if you desire to check for yourself.

