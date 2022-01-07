Letter: Create doubt in the mind of the former president

Create doubt in the mind of the former president

Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as he told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and could not believe what he was seeing. “Your honor, I’m really ashamed of what I did,” he said.

Palmer said in a handwritten letter to the judge that he felt betrayed by Trump and his allies who fed them conspiracy theories. In his letter he wrote: “Trump supporters were lied to by those at the time who had great power. They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was our duty to stand up to tyranny.”

He went on to articulate the unfairness of being punished while the ring leaders are not behind bars. This is just one example of many expressing regrets for their actions on Jan. 6 and admitting they were conned by Trump and his allies. It is not fair that those caught red-handed with their hands in the cookie jar get punished while those who made the cookies get to plead the 5th or claim executive privilege. Since life is not fair, we can never let our guard down, for con artists are everywhere.

These words from Robert Palmer speak volumes about Trump, about how so many in power abuse that power.