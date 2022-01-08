Letter: Create bi-partisan PSAs to end COVID-19 scourge

It seems to me that as long as COVID-19 vaccination rates in our area lag behind the national average, we are bound to be struggling with a decline in public health, thus hindering economic stability, school openings, domestic and foreign travel, and public gatherings. I have a suggestion for our political leaders: Create bi-partisan Public Service Announcements (PSAs) that encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted, all the while dispelling the bogus misinformation surrounding vaccines.

Vaccines are effective. Most of the COVID-19 patients in ICUs here and nationwide have not been vaccinated. Many of those who have chosen not to get one of the three highly effective vaccines have based their decision on bogus claims. The PSAs could make sure that everyone has the right information about each of the vaccines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I think that PSAs could begin at the local level and move up to the national arena. This is not an issue that should divide us. Quite the contrary. It's an opportunity for all political leaders, both local as well as national, to join together to defeat this pernicious enemy.

I urge our leaders to speak loudly and in unison about how we can put an end to this pandemic.

David Bost

Hickory