Letter: COVID-recovered offers protection from virus

“Why do vaccinated people care about the unvaccinated?" asks Brian Halliday in his Oct. 10 letter to the editor. His answer: “They are concerned for children who are too young to get the vaccine and for overworked medical workers.”
Vaccination is one type of protection. Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, retired cardiologist and immunologist, describes another:
“There are literally millions of Americans who are COVID-recovered. They are serologically immune. And the preponderance of evidence — really and very solid evidence — is demonstrating that these folks are equally, if not better, protected from subsequent infection compared to people who are fully vaccinated and COVID-naive.”
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN medical contributor, put the issue to Dr. Fauci: “There was a study that came out of Israel about ‘natural immunity.’ And basically the headline was that natural immunity provides a lot of protection ... I get calls all the time. People say, ‘I’ve already had COVID. I’m protected.’ And now the study says, maybe even more protected than the vaccine alone. Should they also get the vaccine?” (Sept 10)
Dr. Fauci's answer (shortened): “I don’t have a really firm answer for you ... I think that is something that we need to sit down and discuss seriously because you very appropriately pointed out, it is an issue.”
Back to Noorchashm. The mandates trouble him most: “I can’t tell you the number of emails I get every day from federal employees, from private employees who are COVID-recovered and they demonstrate natural immunity. But they’re being forced, at the risk of coercion, losing their employment opportunities, educational opportunities. It’s really horrific to see this country being getting torn apart like this by the executive branch.”
Tom Shuford
Lenoir