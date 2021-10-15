Letter: COVID-recovered offers protection from virus

“Why do vaccinated people care about the unvaccinated?" asks Brian Halliday in his Oct. 10 letter to the editor. His answer: “They are concerned for children who are too young to get the vaccine and for overworked medical workers.”

Vaccination is one type of protection. Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, retired cardiologist and immunologist, describes another:

“There are literally millions of Americans who are COVID-recovered. They are serologically immune. And the preponderance of evidence — really and very solid evidence — is demonstrating that these folks are equally, if not better, protected from subsequent infection compared to people who are fully vaccinated and COVID-naive.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN medical contributor, put the issue to Dr. Fauci: “There was a study that came out of Israel about ‘natural immunity.’ And basically the headline was that natural immunity provides a lot of protection ... I get calls all the time. People say, ‘I’ve already had COVID. I’m protected.’ And now the study says, maybe even more protected than the vaccine alone. Should they also get the vaccine?” (Sept 10)