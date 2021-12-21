Letter: COVID-19 is the enemy not vaccines or masks

COVID-19, not the vaccine mandate, is a far greater threat to people’s job security and their ability to pay the bills and feed the kids. COVID-19, not the mask, is the greater threat to adding stress to parents, kids, teachers placing especially the unvaccinated in harm’s way and potentially leading once again to remote learning.
Protecting our loved ones, our businesses, getting vaccinated is very American. The political twist in the fight against a global pandemic is the tail wagging the dog, seeing the glass as more than half empty, not seeing it at all. Disappointment does not capture my feelings about the county school board’s decision to make masks optional.
I believe that God gave us a mind to use, that trying to teach kids over Zoom is far more difficult and stressful than classroom teaching and that teachers, even those vaccinated, will now worry a student may be asymptomatically spreading the virus to them and other students.
I read the tweet from Republican Congressman Andy Biggs: “Nothing says Merry Christmas like forcing people to quit their job bc they refuse to let a delusional president dictate their private healthcare decisions,” To the Congressman who has no compunction over the government dictating to women their private healthcare decisions, quitting a job over mandates of which there are many, is a personal decision, not the president’s.
We are fast approaching 800,000 lives lost to COVID-19 and our county just reported over 400 cases for last week. The fight ain’t over and those arguing for the elimination of the weapons in this fight fall somewhere on a continuum from misinformed to irrational. These are times that try our souls, times when sacrifice for the common good “trump” freedom to do as we please.
With the influence and seemingly proliferation of unprincipled politicians, the media always positioned to make hay with the latest juicy conflict, even creating them when they don’t exist, and social media providing a platform for the loudest and usually irrational voices to spread their pack of self-serving lies, God help us when we need to come together to defeat a common enemy.
When is now. COVID-19 is the enemy, not the vaccine, the mandate, or the mask.
David Turman
Hickory