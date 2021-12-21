Letter: COVID-19 is the enemy not vaccines or masks

COVID-19, not the vaccine mandate, is a far greater threat to people’s job security and their ability to pay the bills and feed the kids. COVID-19, not the mask, is the greater threat to adding stress to parents, kids, teachers placing especially the unvaccinated in harm’s way and potentially leading once again to remote learning.

Protecting our loved ones, our businesses, getting vaccinated is very American. The political twist in the fight against a global pandemic is the tail wagging the dog, seeing the glass as more than half empty, not seeing it at all. Disappointment does not capture my feelings about the county school board’s decision to make masks optional.

I believe that God gave us a mind to use, that trying to teach kids over Zoom is far more difficult and stressful than classroom teaching and that teachers, even those vaccinated, will now worry a student may be asymptomatically spreading the virus to them and other students.