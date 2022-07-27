Letter: Councilman: Hickory's success is quantifiable and impressive

At the July 19 meeting of Hickory City Council, Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, provided an update regarding economic activity in Hickory, and the numbers are impressive.

Two areas of activity are particularly telling:

Since 2014, the year that Hickory residents voted in support of the bond referendums, Hickory has added 1,019 new jobs, all paying at or above Catawba County’s average wage. Newly established businesses within Trivium Corporate Center account for 772 of the 1,019 jobs.

In fiscal year 2012-2013, the value of all building permits issued in the City of Hickory equaled $49.9 million. In fiscal year 2021-2022 which ended June 30 of this year, the value of all building permits issued exceeded $239 million.

The citizens of Hickory made the bold decision to invest in themselves and the success of the efforts to date is quantifiable and impressive. Higher paying jobs are being created, economic stability is increasing through diversification, the city’s tax base is expanding and people and businesses are choosing to relocate to Hickory for professional opportunities and quality of life.

I am grateful to the citizens of Hickory, City of Hickory staff members, my fellow council members and the many partners who are working to revitalize our city.

I encourage citizens, particularly those running for public office, to attend city council meetings and gain insight into the incredible amount of activity occurring in Hickory, the challenges and opportunities facing our city and plans for continued success.

Tony Wood

Hickory