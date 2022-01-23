Letter: Could we have saved a battleship?

Could we have saved a battleship?
I was going to write my first letter to the editor in some time about COVID. However, in a sad turn of events, important history is happening in another part of the country, and it has affected this state and her people more than they probably will ever know.
For the unaware, and unfortunately there is a considerable number of folks that are unaware, there is a former United States Navy ship being towed to her doom. That ship’s name is Kitty Hawk. North Carolina natives will realize that she has the distinction of being named after that most historic and legendary place on our East Coast, where the Wright Brothers took that first historic flight.
The history doesn’t end with the name. You see, the Kitty Hawk has the distinction of being the last conventional aircraft carrier in U.S. service. When she was retired, she had 50 years of service. She also has a personal connection to me. She is one of many carriers my grandfather served aboard during his 20-year naval career. It was his last and favorite carrier.
Times really are different from when this state banded together to preserve and protect history, when the gallant Battleship North Carolina was saved from the scrappers torch. The entire state came together, including our school children, and saved history. Now, we don’t even get a footnote in our papers that a ship with many veterans in this state will soon be turned into paper clips. The disappointment to me is very real and palpable. We used to at least attempt to preserve the important parts of our history, great or small. Attempts like that used to be respected, too. In fairness, groups did try, including in Wilmington, unfortunately to no avail it seems. History can only be preserved when conveniently sized anymore.
The ultimate tragedy of it all is that a ship that saw service from before Vietnam to very nearly the present day, a ship that friends and family served aboard, that helped protect this nation, was sold to the scrapper for just $1. Just imagine if every citizen in this state had thought to spare even a single dollar to save that gallant ship, if any of us had at least spoken to our congressperson or senator or even state representatives. Maybe we could have saved that piece of history.
Timothy Garrison
Conover