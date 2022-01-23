Letter: Could we have saved a battleship?

Could we have saved a battleship?

I was going to write my first letter to the editor in some time about COVID. However, in a sad turn of events, important history is happening in another part of the country, and it has affected this state and her people more than they probably will ever know.

For the unaware, and unfortunately there is a considerable number of folks that are unaware, there is a former United States Navy ship being towed to her doom. That ship’s name is Kitty Hawk. North Carolina natives will realize that she has the distinction of being named after that most historic and legendary place on our East Coast, where the Wright Brothers took that first historic flight.

The history doesn’t end with the name. You see, the Kitty Hawk has the distinction of being the last conventional aircraft carrier in U.S. service. When she was retired, she had 50 years of service. She also has a personal connection to me. She is one of many carriers my grandfather served aboard during his 20-year naval career. It was his last and favorite carrier.