Letter: Could LeGrand's claims be true?

Vincent LeGrand makes two uncomfortable, worrisome claims in his “Republicans trust science, not scientific community,” letter on February 2. Could his claims be true? Below are the claims with supporting evidence:

1) Scientists depend on grants for their research: “If a scientist conducts research that produces results that do not adhere to the biases of the funding organizations/institutions, that funding will dry up.”

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is professor of medicine at Stanford University. On The Ingraham Angle television show recently, he described the power of one "funding organization" and its boss:

Dr. Fauci “is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. Almost every single prominent epidemiologist in infectious disease and virologist of note gets money from him . . . if you want your career advanced, you need to be able to get grants from the NIH, the NIAID, run by Tony Fauci.”

