Letter: Constitutional order is at stake

“In my view, this election is preeminently about ... the character and integrity of the two men running for the presidency” (letter, Oct. 8).
This election is preeminently about the fate of America’s constitutional order. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer put it best: “Everything is on the table.” Schumer wants statehood for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia (four more Democratic Senators). Schumer wants to abolish the Senate’s legislative filibuster (He wants simple party-line majorities passing bills).
Joe Biden won’t say if he’ll “pack the Supreme Court” (expand its seats). That means he will. The Electoral College is at risk. Early in the Democrats’ presidential primaries the Washington Post asked each candidate “Do you support eliminating the Electoral College in favor of the popular vote?”
15 said “Yes.” 3 said “open to it. ” 3 said “No.” Joe Biden was a “No.” VP candidate Kamala Harris, was “open to it.” Succession probabilities being what would be — with a mentally fragile 78-year-old president, the Electoral College is at risk.
But also character does matter. Joe Biden first ran for the presidency in 1987. At a Claremont, New Hampshire stop he told his audience:
“I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class that had a full academic scholarship . . . ended up in the top half of my class. I was the outstanding student in the political science department at the end of my year. . . I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school . . .”
All false. Morton Kondracke [McLaughlin Group panelist]: “Joe Biden ranked 76th in a class of 85 at the University of Sycracuse law school.” Even Associated Press reported Biden’s dishonesty adding, “Biden admitted he had committed plagiarism during the first-year course.” (September 21, 1987). According to Real Clear Politics, “The law school had him repeat a first-year class, after initially flunking him, for copying at least five pages from a published law review article.”
Plagiarism would become a lifelong pattern. Headline two months ago: “Joe Biden accused of plagiarizing from Jack Layton's final letter in nomination speech.” That’s from Canada’s National Post (8-20-20). The deceased Layton had led Canada’s New Democratic Party.
Biden. No originality. Dishonest. Harmless looking. Ideal figurehead for handing a radicalizing political party permanent one-party rule.
Tom Shuford
Lenoir, NC
