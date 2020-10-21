Letter: Constitutional order is at stake

“In my view, this election is preeminently about ... the character and integrity of the two men running for the presidency” (letter, Oct. 8).

This election is preeminently about the fate of America’s constitutional order. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer put it best: “Everything is on the table.” Schumer wants statehood for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia (four more Democratic Senators). Schumer wants to abolish the Senate’s legislative filibuster (He wants simple party-line majorities passing bills).

Joe Biden won’t say if he’ll “pack the Supreme Court” (expand its seats). That means he will. The Electoral College is at risk. Early in the Democrats’ presidential primaries the Washington Post asked each candidate “Do you support eliminating the Electoral College in favor of the popular vote?”

15 said “Yes.” 3 said “open to it. ” 3 said “No.” Joe Biden was a “No.” VP candidate Kamala Harris, was “open to it.” Succession probabilities being what would be — with a mentally fragile 78-year-old president, the Electoral College is at risk.

But also character does matter. Joe Biden first ran for the presidency in 1987. At a Claremont, New Hampshire stop he told his audience: