Letter: Constitution says religious beliefs cannot be imposed on others by elected leaders

I’ve been a resident of Catawba County since 1988. Two of my three children graduated from the Catawba County School system. I’ve been a public-school teacher, headmaster of Hickory Christian Academy, an instructor at CVCC, and a Christian pastor, now retired.

I rise to speak to all of you, but especially to the newly elected board members. First, I commend you for speaking out on concerns you’ve had about our schools and then, for doing more than just complaining by choosing to run for election. I further congratulate you on being elected. As one who has run for public office, I know this isn't particularly easy to do.

However, raising concerns and campaigning are only one side of the civic and political process in a representative democracy. Now that you’ve been elected, you must govern, and that’s an altogether different matter. Each of you have just sworn to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of North Carolina. I can think of no better time, as one of the citizens you now represent, to remind you of a crucial aspect of Madisonian democracy and our Constitutional republic. As you begin elected service, I hope you will always keep the following in mind.

Article VI of the Constitution explicitly forbids having any religious test for holding elected office. Political candidates are absolutely free to express their beliefs as part of their campaign. If elected, they’re free to let their faith (Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Muslim, atheist, etc.) guide them as to how they govern.

What elected leaders must not do is substitute their religious beliefs for their oath to uphold the Constitution in fulfilling the functions of their office, nor may they impose a particular set of religious beliefs on others whose beliefs may be different from theirs. Some of you have supposedly stated your intentions to do just that. As this is prohibited by the First Amendment’s “Establishment Clause,” I pray that’s not accurate.

What I assure you is that many of your fellow citizens, as concerned about public education as you are, will be watching and responding according to the example you’ve set.

Again, congratulations, and thank you for serving the students of the Catawba County Schools.

Cliff Moone

Hickory