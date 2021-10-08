Letter: Consider how fortunate we are to have the options we enjoy

Recent events and behaviors have left little hope for cooperation or agreement for a common good. Maybe we need to reconsider how fortunate we are to be blessed with the options we have in front of us.

"Good guys don't always win, especially when they are divided and less determined than their adversaries. The desire for liberty may be ingrained in every human breast, but so is the potential for complacency, confusion, and cowardice. And losing has a price." That passage is from page 87, "Fascism: A Warning" by Madeline Albright