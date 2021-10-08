 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Consider how fortunate we are to have the options we enjoy
0 Comments
alert top story

Letter: Consider how fortunate we are to have the options we enjoy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recent events and behaviors have left little hope for cooperation or agreement for a common good. Maybe we need to reconsider how fortunate we are to be blessed with the options we have in front of us.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Good guys don't always win, especially when they are divided and less determined than their adversaries. The desire for liberty may be ingrained in every human breast, but so is the potential for complacency, confusion, and cowardice. And losing has a price." That passage is from page 87, "Fascism: A Warning" by Madeline Albright

Steve Bridges

Hickory

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert