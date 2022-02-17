Letter: Consider community input when redrawing NC maps

Consider community input when redrawing NC maps

With last week’s order, the North Carolina Supreme Court has given the legislature an opportunity to bring our state’s voting maps in line with the will of the people.

In essence, the court said that the maps that were submitted don’t accurately reflect the electorate of North Carolina. We need to put aside partisan games and draw districts that allow voters to choose their leaders rather than forcing them to vote in elections where the outcome is preordained.

Entrenched power, by any party, serves the party not the people. The solution is simple: conduct a transparent process, consider community input, and draw districts that make sense to the people who live in them. Fair and sensible maps will create a more level playing field where candidates will have to compete for votes, as it should be.

Manipulating the system to stay in power contributes to the cynicism and division we find ourselves in. Legislators have the opportunity to get this right and avoid another decade of national embarrassment, constantly shifting district lines and costly litigation.