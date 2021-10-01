Letter: Conover councilman Joie Fulbright does his homework, listens to others

My uncle, Joie Fulbright served in Vietnam, so when he asks for your vote for re-election to Conover City Council, he does not take his request lightly. He knows what your vote is really worth, what our democracy is really worth.

I am immensely proud of him as the patriarch of our family and as a Conover city councilman because he loves us and his home. Uncle Joie and Aunt Judy have both lived and worked in Conover for 50 years. They raised their son in Conover, and he and his wife raised their daughter in Conover.

When Uncle Joie votes on an issue, rest assured he knows the issue inside and out because he lives the issue. He knows how his vote affects you and your family. One of the reasons Uncle Joie first ran for Conover City Council is because he wanted to do his part to ensure Conover remained the wonderful city it is for his granddaughter. You think I am proud of him? Ask him about Abby, and you will see a whole other level of proud.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Being a councilman for him is about what is best for Conover, so while you may not necessarily agree with every vote he makes, please know he has Conover's best interest at heart. I have no doubt because he does his homework, and he listens to his family, his friends, his neighbors. He listens to you, and he wants to continue listening to you.