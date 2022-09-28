Letter: Confession is good for the soul

My name is Shawn Clark, and this is an extremely difficult and long overdue letter to write. In 2009, I was a practicing attorney in Hickory. Unfortunately, I experienced some personal moral failures. Because I unwisely chose to run for public office, those personal failures became front-page news and were painfully announced to the community.

The Bible says: “What’s hidden in the dark will come to light." The guilt and shame were overwhelming, and the public pressure from the campaign was almost too much to endure.

I could not reconcile what I had done and foolishly lied to everyone about my behavior, including on a local radio interview to a man I deeply admire and respect. I hurt my community, my family, my church, and my legal colleagues.

To all of you, I sincerely apologize with my heart in my hands. You deserved better.

I have strived to make amends to all those I hurt 13 years ago. I have continued to call this my home, volunteered community service hours, and counseled with those who have also experienced moral failures.

This letter is somewhat self-serving. My soul has not felt peace in a long time, but confession is good for the soul. My hope is to regain your trust and confidence and rejoin the most honorable profession in the world.

Shawn Clark

Hickory