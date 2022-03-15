Letter: Confederate monument represents men who defended NC

I was forwarded a recent article of the discussion regarding your beautiful monument at Newton in memory of the sacrifices made 1861-1865 by the brave men of your county, which has been a faithful steward of the public trust since the monument’s dedication on August 15, 1907.

Monuments such as these were often collaborations between an architect/builder and sculptor which makes them all unique examples of public art and enduring symbols of Catawba’s reverence to those citizens who came before and shed their blood for the cause of independence. Most importantly these monuments were funded by private contributions from citizens still left poor by the effects of four years of war and postwar reconstruction. The money raised came from their hearts rather than the public coffers, and in remembrance of those that did not come home.