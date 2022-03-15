Letter: Confederate monument represents men who defended NC

I was forwarded a recent article of the discussion regarding your beautiful monument at Newton in memory of the sacrifices made 1861-1865 by the brave men of your county, which has been a faithful steward of the public trust since the monument’s dedication on August 15, 1907.
Monuments such as these were often collaborations between an architect/builder and sculptor which makes them all unique examples of public art and enduring symbols of Catawba’s reverence to those citizens who came before and shed their blood for the cause of independence. Most importantly these monuments were funded by private contributions from citizens still left poor by the effects of four years of war and postwar reconstruction. The money raised came from their hearts rather than the public coffers, and in remembrance of those that did not come home.
In no way imaginable does that monument, or others like it, represent a word invented by a Russian communist in the 1940s; rather the monument does represent the love of our state and its people, and deep sense of patriotism in defending it against invaders. The brave men embodied in that monument were Catawba County people and responded to the call for defenders. We should still expect that of North Carolinians today. Before further discussion on this I would ask all commissioners to contemplate the following passage from “The Catawba Soldier of the Civil War”, George W. Hahn, Clay Printing, 1911, pg. 89:
“On the 27th day of April 1861, was organized at Newton, Catawba county a body of soldiers that would have done honor to any cause or country. The major part of these men were descendants from “Pennsylvania Dutch.” No better citizens could be found: but few of them owned slaves. They were enlisting to fight for the right of the States under the United States Constitution, and right nobly did these Catawba men do their duty.”
Please continue to preserve the public trust in government that the monument still standing today represents and hand it unmolested to future generations who will applaud your sense of perspective with regard to those who came before us. We look to you to set the example.
Bernhard Thuersam, Chair
North Carolina War Between the States Sesquicentennial Commission
Wilmington