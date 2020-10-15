Letter: Confederate monument honors the dead but is not a celebration

It saddens me to think that the main purpose of Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee is to remove or destroy anything (statues) that is offensive to their eyes, so they can focus on other things important in their lives. How about turning and focusing on "reconciliation." The Confederate monument in Newton simply honored those men in this county who died — it was no celebration. We can be offended by a lot of things in our lives if we choose to, missing many blessings we have, if we are only so focused on the negative.

It's for certain we cannot change yesterday — history, or the past but we have an opportunity to amend our attitudes — today, present and hopefully continue to do what is right and good — tomorrow.

This pandemic, which has come upon us, should teach us that life may be short but certainly how we need to appreciate our many blessings and each other. It's a realization (a wake-up call) we must do all we can to protect ourselves and other people. Because so many lives have been lost, it too is not a celebration.

Peggy Byers

Hickory NC