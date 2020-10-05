Letter: Committee should focus on blessings rather than negatives

It saddens me to think that the main purpose of Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee is to remove or destroy anything (statues) that is offensive to their eyes, so they can focus on other things important in their lives.

How about focusing on reconciliation? The Confederate monument in Newton simply honored those men in this county who died — it was a celebration. We can be offended by a lot of things in our lives if we choose to; missing the many blessings we have if we are so focused on the negative.

It’s for certain we cannot change yesterday — history and our past — but we have an opportunity to amend our attitudes for today, the present and hope. We can fully continue to do what is right and good for tomorrow.

This pandemic, which has come upon us, should teach us that life may be short but certainly how we need to appreciate our many blessings. It’s a realization (wake-up call) we must do all we can to protect ourselves and other people because so many lives had been lost.

Peggy Byers

Hickory NC