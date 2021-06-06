Letter: Commissioner should first fix the "junk history" in Catawba County

I was somewhat surprised on June 2 to see a letter in the HDR from our chairman of the county commissioners, particularly as the subject of that letter was not regarding anything of direct importance to Catawba County. I have great respect for Mr. Isenhower, who, in my opinion, has been an effective leader of the county commissioners, particularly with regard to economic development and prudent use of county revenues.
Furthermore, I do not know much about Nikole Hannah-Jones other than she is a noted journalist, an African-American woman, the originator of the much-debated 1619 Project, and was being proposed for tenure in the UNC School of Journalism (not the history department). Indeed, Mr. Isenhower’s letter inspired me to read several articles from different perspectives about Ms. Jones and the 1619 Project to become more knowledgeable as to what all the fuss is about.
After doing so, as one who has read and studied American history extensively, I find Ms. Jones’s statements about that history to be pretty far off the mark, especially her statement that “one of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.” There appear to be numerous other interpretations of American history involved with the 1619 Project which a good number of reputable historians have strongly critiqued, as well.
However, is this not exactly the kind of scholarly debate that any good liberal arts university should want to encourage, not suppress? At least when I attended UNC from 1967-1971 hearing dissenting voices and views was encouraged, particularly after the years when Jesse Helms had promoted the notorious 1963 “speaker ban” law.
Ms. Jones and the 1619 Project are inviting scholars and students of history to reexamine our presuppositions about the traditional American narrative. In light of what I wasn’t taught in school about the Wilmington Race Riot of 1898 or about all the horrors of the lynchings of Blacks before and during segregation, surely a revision of the historical record is at least worthy of discussion. That the proponents of the 1619 Project may do so from a somewhat narrow, yet needed perspective of the American Black experience surely provides a reason to challenge some of their broad assertions; it is not a reason to dismiss them or their voices from the university forum. As Thomas Jefferson once said, “For here we are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.”
Mr. Isenhower, however, would “take issue with her even being on campus as an educator.” So, does Mr. Isenhower now support “cancel culture??” To declare out of hand that the point of view offered by Ms. Jones is “junk history,” as does Mr. Isenhower, or “a lie” as did Professor Newt Gingrich, unfortunately replaces scholarly criticism with cultural (and probably political) grandstanding.
I find it ironic that Mr. Isenhower has found a sudden concern for historical “truth," when, in point of fact, he has publicly and repeatedly refused to take any action toward rectifying the “junk history” emblazoned on the Confederate Memorial at the Historic Catawba County Courthouse and Historical Museum.
The words “No Braver Bled for Brighter Land; Nor Brighter Land Had a Cause So Grand” are the epitome of “junk history” and the most blatant rewriting of our historical narrative ever. This is the “junk history” Mr. Isenhower should take issue with, because he and his fellow commissioners have the power to do so.
Cliff Moone
Hickory