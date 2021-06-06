Letter: Commissioner should first fix the "junk history" in Catawba County

However, is this not exactly the kind of scholarly debate that any good liberal arts university should want to encourage, not suppress? At least when I attended UNC from 1967-1971 hearing dissenting voices and views was encouraged, particularly after the years when Jesse Helms had promoted the notorious 1963 “speaker ban” law.

Ms. Jones and the 1619 Project are inviting scholars and students of history to reexamine our presuppositions about the traditional American narrative. In light of what I wasn’t taught in school about the Wilmington Race Riot of 1898 or about all the horrors of the lynchings of Blacks before and during segregation, surely a revision of the historical record is at least worthy of discussion. That the proponents of the 1619 Project may do so from a somewhat narrow, yet needed perspective of the American Black experience surely provides a reason to challenge some of their broad assertions; it is not a reason to dismiss them or their voices from the university forum. As Thomas Jefferson once said, “For here we are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.”