Letter: Claim that Trump destroyed GOP is premature

This letter is in response to Don Baldwin’s letter “Enough is Enough.” Mr. Baldwin asserts that “the courts in over 100 cases denied the false allegations of election fraud.” Actually, the courts refused to hear any of the allegations; they simply dismissed the cases. The judges demonstrated their spineless character by refusing to hear the cases. They did not want to be known as a judge who overturned a presidential election.
Since the election results have been “certified,” and it is too late to overturn election results, there have been some rulings with regard to election irregularities:
In December, the Wisconsin Supreme Court concluded that state and local election officials erred when they gave blanket permission allowing voters to declare themselves homebound and skip voter ID requirements in the 2020 elections.
In January, a judge in Virginia approved a consent decree permanently banning the acceptance of ballots without postmarks after Election Day.
This month, the state Court of Claims in Michigan concluded that Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s instructions on signature verification for absentee ballots violated state law.
I am sure that we will see more court rulings highlighting voting irregularities that occurred in the 2020 election. I disagree with Mr. Baldwin’s claim that there was no election fraud. Of course there was fraud, and we are now starting to see court rulings regarding that fraud.
I found Mr. Baldwin’s comment that you must “prove you are a citizen in your state and your district” to be able to vote surprising. It sounds like he is advocating Voter ID.
Over the past several election cycles there has been a tremendous expansion of early voting and voting by mail. It wasn’t that long ago that you either showed up at the poll on Election Day or had a valid reason for requesting an absentee ballot (and made sure it was mailed in time for Election Day). The expansion of early voting and voting by mail has gone so far that it introduces too many opportunities for fraud. There should be a “common sense” (a favorite phrase of Democrats) amount of supervised early voting, and voting by mail should be restricted to only those voters who request an absentee ballot. Since I disagree with Mr. Baldwin, I guess he considers me to be “stupid or a fool.”
Mr. Baldwin, before you prematurely claim that Donald Trump “destroyed” the Republican Party and that his supporters “will wallow in his loss,” I suggest waiting until after the 2022 and 2024 elections to make such a claim.
Vincent LeGrand
Newton