Letter: Claim that Trump destroyed GOP is premature

Over the past several election cycles there has been a tremendous expansion of early voting and voting by mail. It wasn’t that long ago that you either showed up at the poll on Election Day or had a valid reason for requesting an absentee ballot (and made sure it was mailed in time for Election Day). The expansion of early voting and voting by mail has gone so far that it introduces too many opportunities for fraud. There should be a “common sense” (a favorite phrase of Democrats) amount of supervised early voting, and voting by mail should be restricted to only those voters who request an absentee ballot. Since I disagree with Mr. Baldwin, I guess he considers me to be “stupid or a fool.”