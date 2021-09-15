Letter: City of Hickory does not recognize my right to free speech

I regularly participate in an activity at one of the City of Hickory recreational facilities. I often wear shirts that express my conservative political views. I recently received a telephone call from a City of Hickory representative who informed me that there had been a complaint about my shirts. The complaint was that my shirts are “nasty” (per the City of Hickory representative). None of my shirts contain the F-word. I asked the representative for a specific example of how my shirts are nasty. She was unable/unwilling to provide an example.

The representative told me not to wear those shirts to the activity that I attend. I stated that I felt my First Amendment right to free speech was being violated, and she repeated that I should not wear those shirts.

I have to assume from this mandate by a City of Hickory representative that the City of Hickory does not recognize the right to free speech as specified in the First Amendment to our Constitution.

One of the shirts that I wear states: It’s the Bill of Rights, not the Bill of Feelings. I guess the City of Hickory disagrees.

Vince LeGrand

Newton