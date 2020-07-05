Letter: Church must not be at ease because there is no peace in our land

Disrespect, dishonor and disregard on any level is decimation of oneself and others. Disregard for laws, property, a nation and its history (good, bad, indifferent) CANNOT BE TOLERATED!
There is a right way and a wrong way to legislate change. How do we allow a small band of people so much power? A righteous remnant is a seed for good, but lawlessness results in evil multiplied. Imagine parents sitting back in fear in their homes while their children destroy, devalue, slander the walls with unclean words, mash, plunder and burn their valuables and relics. Hopefully you are saying, CANNOT BE TOLERATED!! These people must be stopped.
Removing a statue does not erase its history. It’s like a son saying I don’t want my father’s last name because I hate him. This act will never change ones blood line or DNA. He will always be his biological dad.
History is truth. It is to be remembered, taught and celebrated. Celebrate the good, learn from the bad and do not repeat its evils. Slavery was a very dark side of our history with its atrocities against Blacks. Though this present episode cannot be compared, it too will go down as a terrible defacing of the true heart of Americans.
It’s not the sudden outrage of one man’s death that’s causing what we see now, it is deep-rooted hatred. Murder is wrong whether it’s taking a human life or hating a human life. God sees them both as equal offense.
Do not be deceived, there is a large number of people within the walls of the USA who detest this country because of what it has become and especially who we believe in – Jesus Christ!
If you, me or anyone else is looking for an overnight fix, it’s not going to happen. It takes time. It takes reformed laws. And it takes God!
Let’s keep fighting. Not with guns, bats and fire but with prayer. The church must pray against the spirits of hatred, rage, anger, injustice, and racism. The church must not be at ease in Zion because there is no peace in our land.
We must fight with love, loving your neighbor as yourself. We must do unto others as we want them to do unto us. We must consider others above ourselves. Take the blinders off and see others through the lens of justice, equality and hope.
The magnificent bald eagle, our national bird was headed for extinction because of the chemical DDT. It was discovered that the chemical spray was the culprit. This led to the establishing of the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Now they THRIVE.
America will THRIVE again because we have been awakened to the culprits of racism and hatred. Now let’s enact new laws that better represent ALL Americans for the common good!!!
Pastor Kathy Johnson
Greater Shekinah Glory Fellowship
Hickory NC
