Letter: Church misled by TV pundits, power-hungry politicians

I appreciate the Hickory Daily Record publishing its recent series of articles about conspiracy theories and the adverse effects they're having on the nation and our democratic institutions. Unfortunately, conspiracy theories are also affecting much of the American church.

Jesus warned of situations like this in Matthew 24. He said false religious movements and prophets will come in His name saying He is the Christ, but they won't really know Him. The Apostle Paul warned of exchanging truth for lies and following "Another Jesus." Unfortunately, much of the Evangelical Church in the United States has listened to misguided pastors, teachers, television pundits, and power-hungry political leaders who have led them to exchange the Gospel of Jesus Christ for conspiracy theories and a Gospel of Christian Nationalism in misguided efforts to set up a Christian theocracy in the United States. Many of them have chosen to believe conspiracy theories and, in the process, have become a part of a cult that's antichrist and anti-Gospel.

Jesus said His kingdom is a spiritual kingdom and not of this world. He has absolutely no interest in setting up a Christian Theocracy in the United States. Jesus is interested in changed hearts and lives brought about by the transforming power of the Gospel. Much of the church seems to have lost an understanding of its true mission and purpose.

We're at a serious crossroads in the church and nation, and it'll be interesting to see how things unfold in coming months and years. Will the church return to the living, resurrected Jesus and the true Gospel or will it continue to go into more strong delusion with the false Gospel of Christian Nationalism and exchanging the true Jesus for conspiracy theories and "Another Jesus?"

The stakes couldn't be higher for the church, our nation and the world.

Bill Duffey

Hickory