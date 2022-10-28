Letter: Christian conservatives will fight to repel school board garbage

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Those concerned parents that need information on who to vote for please consider the following candidates for Catawba County School Board: Clayton Mullis, Don Sigmon, Michelle Teague and Tim Settlemyre.

These are Christian conservatives who have been attending the school board meetings and like many parents became concerned over liberal ideology was getting into the local school system and what was being hidden. The candidates will fight hard to repel this garbage and focus on educating not brain-washing our children with this stuff.

If you are concerned about CRT, Social Emotional Learning (New Age) and books teaching kids on trans agenda please vote for these candidates.

I can promise they will make you proud and get the board moving on educating no indoctrinating your children in public education.

Thomas Kern III

Hickory

