Letter: Choral Society fundraiser a success

We had lofty goals when we started planning this event, but our sponsors and players blew through those goals and allowed us to surpass our wildest expectations. Thank you to: A Woman’s View, Aiken-Black Tire Co., Allegiant Managed Care, Ameriprise Financial, Backstreets Grill, Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Benefits Solutions, Boyd Insurance, Café Rule/Mas Amor/Vintage House, Catawba Women’s Center, Everett Chevrolet, Glaze Design, Harlee Packaging, Hops & Grapes, Jenkins Funeral Home, Russell L. Isenhour, CPA, Leather Miracles, Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, Oakwood Dental Arts, Pepsi, Piedmont Endocrinology, United Beverages, Vanguard and Valdese Weavers. We also thank our in-kind sponsors: Broome Insurance, Custom Design Group, Olde Tavern Restaurant, Pepsi, United Beverages and Wallace Printing Company and our Oratorio sponsors: Corning and Friends of HCS and Modern Nissan who sponsored a hole-in-one competition for a 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Everyone gathered to show their commitment to our community and support for the Hickory Choral Society that was founded by Don Coleman 43 years ago. We are fortunate to have the leadership of the HCS Board of Directors; Artistic Director, Dr. Ryan Luhrs; Accompanist, Mary Texer; Associate Conductors, Celia Sexton & Tammy Shook; Business Manager, Bonita Ferretti and singers who have kept the Choral Society engaged during this pandemic and offered music that reflects all the angst of this difficult and unique time in our lives. We have been reminded of the fragility of life throughout this year.