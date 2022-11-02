Letter: Choral society concert had me shouting "Hallelujah!"

I’m not one to shout “Hallelujah!” in a public gathering, but I wanted to during the recent Hickory Choral Society fall concert where I experienced two hours of absolute, marvelously profound joy. We, the audience, clapped our hands in rhythm, snapped our fingers, raised our arms and sang along at the invitation of the conductors. I left P.E. Monroe Auditorium full to bursting. I had plenty of company.

“Best concert ever!” a woman said to two Choral Society members near her. “I had to swallow my own emotions during one of the last numbers,” one singer said of “Undivided.”

I spoke to the videographer hoping he’d captured all this. Spontaneously, I asked if I could hug him. He generously opened his arms. I know, COVID, flu season, etc., but I needed to feel connected. I needed somewhere to release some of the joy. Thanks, Monroe.

The Choral Society’s fall concert this year included the Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus, the university’s choirs, the Catawba Valley Community College Ensemble and members of local church choirs. Under the theme “Joining in Song,” director Ryan Luhrs and guest directors Frances Fonza and Brandon Boyd magically broke down barriers, dismantled disagreements and brought us together in what I can only describe as a lovefest. No one there could have left with an empty heart.

Music. Song. The joining of voices and hearts, the palpable joy in that auditorium that Sunday afternoon. I took it in as a cool sweet cup of water after a long exhausting thirst. If we could replicate that spirit of undivided community I felt that day, we could all feel so alive in the incredible power of coming together. I wanted to take that spirit to the street corners, the public square and the backroads in the name of raising up.

What a contrast to all the energy wasted and potential lost in the division, hatred and violence of these times that could be put to making communities stronger, bringing us arm-in-arm to help each other through the enormous challenges we face.

I’m still filled with the spirit of that magical performance.

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Beverly Finney

Hickory