Letter: China is watching our resolve in resisting Russia in the Ukraine

J.P. Straley has written that the United States ought to end involvement in Ukraine. His letter presents logical possibilities, such as the very real danger of declared war. Therefore, Russia should be allowed to absorb Ukraine completely as the U.S. and Europe stand aside.

But there is at least one other consideration. It’s absolutely certain that Xi Jinping is watching closely to see if the U.S. and Europeans maintain resolve in resisting Russia.

If we are concerned about China’s aggressive actions in eastern Asia, the U.S. must not pull back. I don’t think we want to let the U.S. look less effective in world affairs.

Ellen Schwarzbek

Hickory

