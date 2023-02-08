What is going on with our country as we watch our weak president let China fly a balloon all over our nation when we had no idea what damage was being done? This could have been an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) balloon for all we know. Like the 2020 election this is another anomaly under Joe Biden's leadership.

COVID was the tool the One World Order better known as the members of the World Economic Forum used to remove the thorn in their side Donald Trump from office and to find out how submissive people would be. We failed greatly! Now we watch as illegitimate Joe Biden forces Americans onto wind, solar, and battery dependence under their guidance. For folks that don't know the WEF released drawings of their cities they plan to build to put folks in and control their lives.

We watched as 100 food processing plants across our nation have been destroyed one at a time. We watched as Bill Gates and China brought up thousands and thousands of acres of farmland. Why would Washington let China buy farmland let alone next to a military base? The plan that has been in place for decades is starting to fall into place especially when you now realize why our government was really paying farmers not to farm, and the Biden administration has increased that amount.

Lady liberty is dying in our country and China is taking full advantage of the money they have handed the Biden family and his weak leadership. Why else would we let China fly a balloon all over our country? How many people think China would allow this?

Climate change is not being used to protect our environment; it is being used to take control of people's lives and hand our country over to a totalitarian regime. As Joe pretends our economy is good as we live it every day paying $9 a dozen for eggs, he tells us that he has brought us up out of a bad economy Trump handed him when inflation was at 1.5 and now stands at 8.5 under his buffoonish leadership. How much more is this so-called president going to do to our country before we demand he be impeached? The time is now. This man needs to go!

As an American I have never been more scared for lady liberty. We have a president that continues to come in front of our country and lie about our economy as if we are not living it every day.

Eugene Reid

Hickory