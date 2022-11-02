Letter: Cheri Beasley understands the sacrifices of law enforcement

North Carolina needs a senator who understands the importance of law and order and leads with integrity. That’s Cheri Beasley, and that’s why I’m supporting her in this race.

I served as the Police Chief of Asheville and Hickory, and have spent decades in law enforcement and in the U.S. Navy Reserve. I have seen what our police departments require to keep our communities safe, and I know how overworked and under-supported we are as members of law enforcement.

Our communities and families deserve law enforcement that works for them and listens to their needs. To gain that trust our local police departments need funding and proper training to build that relationship. Law enforcement just want to protect our neighborhoods and serve North Carolina the best they can. Cheri Beasley understands the sacrifices our law enforcement make, and I trust her to advocate for us.

Not someone like Congressman Ted Budd. He talks a big game, but when it comes time to advocate for us he opposes bills that would provide us funding, resources, and training. From my decades of experience, I know what law enforcement needs to be successful in their jobs, what it takes to create public safety — and it isn’t voting against vital legislation for law enforcement. Our own Republican North Carolina Senators even voted for these bills he opposed.

Congressman Budd claims he supports law enforcement, but Cheri actually has the track record to back it up. I know Cheri will be on our side and work across the aisle to get things done. Cheri Beasley has spent over 20 years of her career as a judge working alongside law enforcement in North Carolina, upholding the law, and defending the Constitution. She has proven she will work for law enforcement to protect our families and communities.

Mel Tucker

Raleigh