Letter: Change the world with your friendship

This holiday season, as you (safely) gather with family and friends, ask yourself: How have I bettered the community around me? How have I helped others?

As far as I can tell, the biggest impact you can have — not just on another person’s life — but on our whole community is friendship: self-giving and quality time together. I can give you a real-life example of friendship changing the world.

Several years ago when I commuted to Charlotte and interned at International House, a nonprofit partnered with the U.S. State Department, I helped organize citizen diplomacy programs where foreign leaders came to North Carolina to learn how our country works. Along the way, friendships between the foreign nationals and hosts grew and the visitors returned home with new, lifelong connections, and often, a changed view of America.