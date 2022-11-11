Letter: Celebrate grant for school resource officers

After eight years of talking, emailing and pleading, the funding for school resource officers has come through. There is not enough thanks to go around to everyone that had a part in this great moment. Keeping students and staff save so they can get back home to their families is the number one item on the agenda.

The school board was awarded a grant from NCDPI. A big thanks to the Republicans and Democrats who could take the boxing gloves off long enough to make this possible. I thank Sheriff Don Brown, assistant superintendent Dan Moore and his team, the current Catawba County School Board, the past board members, the Maiden Police Department, Matt Stover and many, many more that made this possible. We also will be able to finish the last two security vestibules in our schools and much more. Thank you everyone. Eight years of work has paid off!

Now to the next step. We must do whatever we can do to slow down the high number of bus stop arm runners that threaten the lives of children each day. Please be praying that no child gets hit. Thank you bus drivers for the job you do!

Glenn Fulbright

Maiden