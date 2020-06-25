Letter: Casting blame can be tricky

I have read in your paper about people from the past being discredited for ills done to people in the past: Junipero Serra trying to convert Indians (opps) American Natives, to Catholicism.
Well, why not tear down signs of God. After all he knows everything. He had to know that what Eve did was going to affect mankind forever. He should not have set poor Eve up. He sent his son to atone for our behavior that HE set us up to suffer. I know, let’s defund God. Put that money towards some social good, like taking over parts of Seattle for social reform.
I guess we are all tired of being in isolation so this is just a way of letting off some steam.
Vicki Mullins
Catawba, NC
