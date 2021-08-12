Letter: Care for your neighbor, get vaccinated today

A very large portion of Catawba County is classified as rural. We are blessed to still have a number of farms in our county and the surrounding counties, as well. During the COVID-19 continuing pandemic, rural parts of North Carolina and our nation are presently suffering the most devastating rates of transmission, especially of the Delta variant and particularly among the unvaccinated.

Nowhere more than the rural, heartland communities of America, will you find those American values of caring for and helping your neighbors better expressed. Neighbors helping neighbors has always been an essential, core value which has sustained these rural communities through hard times again and again.

Yet the data clearly shows that rural areas are lagging far behind urban areas when it comes to folks getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. There are many factors affecting why this is so. Rural people also tend to be self-reliant, zealous about their individual rights, and not overly fond of having others tell them what to do. These are enduring, and often positive American values and traits.

