Letter: Care for your neighbor, get vaccinated today

A very large portion of Catawba County is classified as rural. We are blessed to still have a number of farms in our county and the surrounding counties, as well. During the COVID-19 continuing pandemic, rural parts of North Carolina and our nation are presently suffering the most devastating rates of transmission, especially of the Delta variant and particularly among the unvaccinated.
Nowhere more than the rural, heartland communities of America, will you find those American values of caring for and helping your neighbors better expressed. Neighbors helping neighbors has always been an essential, core value which has sustained these rural communities through hard times again and again.
Yet the data clearly shows that rural areas are lagging far behind urban areas when it comes to folks getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. There are many factors affecting why this is so. Rural people also tend to be self-reliant, zealous about their individual rights, and not overly fond of having others tell them what to do. These are enduring, and often positive American values and traits.
Still, all the available scientific data show that the three available vaccinations are highly effective, and cut the rate of infections, hospital admissions, and deaths from this virus that doesn’t care about your politics, your income, or where you live. All across the South, COVID-19 cases are increasing dramatically with many hospitals close to being overwhelmed again. Our neighbors and friends and families are increasingly at risk.
The hesitancy, the annoyance, and resentment of being told what to do is understandable. Yet the terrible, heart-wrenching tragedies which COVID-19 has brought and continues to bring are mostly avoidable if the unvaccinated among us will just get vaccinated. Rural Americans have never backed down from a challenge. Whenever a crisis or disaster hits a rural community, they have always come together, cared for their neighbor’s well-being, and stood with each other. That’s what we did in the 1944 Miracle of Hickory fight against polio. That’s what we must do now. Please, if you haven’t done so yet, get vaccinated today!
Cliff Moone
Hickory
Rural Voices USA, NC Steering Committee Member
Moone is a Rural Voices USA, NC steering committee member