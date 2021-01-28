Letter: Capitol riot was national disgrace

On January 6, over-zealous political posturing by irate citizens (angered by a summer of largely tolerated rioting, amid protests,) led to a national disgrace beyond any sugar-coated remedy! Its fallout will play out over America’s subsequent history.

As an American, my deepest concerns are rooted in four things:

American citizens (whatever the bombast, or any election’s outcome) saw fit to besiege the Congress of the United States; law enforcement chose to stand down and allow the breaching of the U.S. Congress; law enforcement and political officials were not willing to exact the cost necessary to defend America’s dignity; and, our national leadership (our country’s elected representatives) was not only vulnerable in place, but was evacuated under perhaps more vulnerable conditions.

Are we to trust a “palace guard” incapable of preventing a breach of this revered building with the evacuation of our leadership from it?

An admittedly limited sample of (74 million) disenchanted voters (i.e., radicalized gun toters) are willing to take to arms if they feel threatened enough by a racist labelled highway to pervasive socialism. Are we to entertain either end of such a continuum?