Letter: Capitol invaders more dedicated to Trump than democracy

Abraham Lincoln once said in an 1838 speech, “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, an “epiphany” occurred, the like of which had never before been seen in the United States of America. The nation’s capital was invaded by a mob of its own citizens, encouraged, to say the least, by the sitting president and his minions. Many of them carried the flag emblazoned with his name, even in one instance replacing the flag of the United States with his moniker. Some carried a flag representing the Confederacy, waving the banner of that insurrection and rebellion for the first time ever inside the Capitol building. I find that appalling and disgraceful. Five Americans tragically died.