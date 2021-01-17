Letter: Capitol invaders more dedicated to Trump than democracy

Abraham Lincoln once said in an 1838 speech, “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, an “epiphany” occurred, the like of which had never before been seen in the United States of America. The nation’s capital was invaded by a mob of its own citizens, encouraged, to say the least, by the sitting president and his minions. Many of them carried the flag emblazoned with his name, even in one instance replacing the flag of the United States with his moniker. Some carried a flag representing the Confederacy, waving the banner of that insurrection and rebellion for the first time ever inside the Capitol building. I find that appalling and disgraceful. Five Americans tragically died.
Without a doubt, I believe, that these citizens, who are more dedicated to Trump than to constitutional democracy, truly believe themselves to be “patriots.” Many distinctly said so. And therein lies the American tragedy of Epiphany 2021. It is not so much the partisanship of political parties, but the cult of political personality, so encouraged by this president, politicians of both major political parties, the media and others that lies at the root of our present civic dysfunction.
The American political system is predicated on having reasoned arguments and differences in our points of view. It expects passionate debate. It recognizes that citizens and the representatives they elect will disagree, sometimes vehemently. But “mobocracy” was what most of the Founders feared above all, and now that too has raised its menacing presence in the Capitol in the name of Donald Trump.
I think George Washington would’ve been aghast at the man in Trump’s mob who dressed as Washington kneeling at Valley Forge. For sure, he would have rejected and resisted the mob with which that person associated himself. We should do so, as well.
With Lincoln, I remain hopeful that “our better angels” will prevail and our republic will return to the Constitutional moorings which have sustained us for most of our history. Today, though, it is a less secure hope than before Jan. 6, 2021.
Cliff Moone
Hickory, NC