I was dismayed this morning when I read in the Hickory Daily Record a review of an upcoming movie "Infinity Pool," The rating stated: Rated R for graphic violence, disturbing material, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and some language.

How can we ever get back to a civil society if this is what people watch for entertainment? I don't consider myself a prude but the violence in these movies is obviously bleeding out into our communities and contributing to the needless carnage we see almost daily.