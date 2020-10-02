Letter: Caldwell school board candidate is constant encourager

As the election of 2020 approaches, I wanted to write and encourage you to vote for B.J. Fore for Caldwell County School Board. I first met B.J. Fore in his official role as captain of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office when I served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Mark Meadows. B.J. was always our go-to person who was always willing to lend a helping hand no matter the issue. B.J. is an honest, humble and fine Christian man. You can always tell so much about someone in how they treat others and I saw time and time again, no matter who the person was, B.J. was considerate and helpful to them.
B.J. cares about Caldwell County. He spent his career serving the citizens in Caldwell County. B.J. cares about children, educators and parents. He is a conscience builder, a person who would be a role model to kids just like he is to me. B.J. is a constant encourager, a person who wants to see everyone succeed. I wish I lived in Caldwell County to vote for B.J.
Caldwell County will be served greatly by electing B.J. Fore to the Caldwell County School Board.
Wayne King
Kings Mountain NC
