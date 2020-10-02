Letter: Caldwell school board candidate is constant encourager

As the election of 2020 approaches, I wanted to write and encourage you to vote for B.J. Fore for Caldwell County School Board. I first met B.J. Fore in his official role as captain of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office when I served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Mark Meadows. B.J. was always our go-to person who was always willing to lend a helping hand no matter the issue. B.J. is an honest, humble and fine Christian man. You can always tell so much about someone in how they treat others and I saw time and time again, no matter who the person was, B.J. was considerate and helpful to them.