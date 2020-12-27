Letter: Burr and Tillis are profiles in cowardice

While he was still a U.S. Senator, John F. Kennedy wrote in his book "Profiles in Courage" of his interest “in the problems of political courage in the face of constituent pressures and the light shed on those problems by the lives of past statesmen.”

He spoke of making unpopular choices and sacrifice for the national good, even at the risk of one’s career. Perhaps it’s time for a sequel. The book today would be "Profiles in Cowardice" and would necessarily be a long one. The number of Republicans in both houses of Congress, and in numerous other positions of public trust who kowtow to the most outrageous things the president says and does is astonishing. We have the examples of those who continue to challenge what election officials of both parties have certified as a fair election. And we have many more who are silent.

Are they afraid of what the president will do, or of losing their next bid for office? No matter. They are willing to risk our very democracy. They are willing to risk the very real threat of violence to anyone who they feel stands in the way of a second term for Donald Trump.