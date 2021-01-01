Letter: Buckle up if Biden steals this election

From the beginning of President Trump's announcement to run for president the left and their media has used every lie and over used playbook tactic they could to attack our great president. A man who has gave up his envied life to work for FREE to stand with the common man and fight for us. A fight and a fighter that Republicans have waited decades on which gave this man the loyal base that Joe Biden struggled with to find. This fight has infuriated the left because Republicans are supposed to go along to get along and apologize for standing up to the lefts many misdeeds. This man stood up to every trick, every lie, and every backstabbing Republican that has come his way and still succeeded in giving America one of the best economies it has ever seen.