Letter: Bring on the truth Musk, DeSantis and Trump

The left (Hillary Clinton) and media/administration created the Russian hoax and spent millions of tax dollars from the day Trump walked down the escalator on false claims, but we common-sense Americans knew the truth all along.

Then there were two impeachments on taxpayer dollars, and nothing was found because they created the false scenarios for these two impeachments. The left blamed the border situation (putting children in cages), when those cages were built by the Obama administration, however, they suppressed the truth once again.

They called Trump racist because he believes in God and pro-life. They called him racist along with the rest of us.

They called the Hunter Biden laptop Russian disinformation and suppressed the truth once again, and now the truth is slowly coming out.

They vilified Trump because he was going to expose the "swamp" and their corruption. Trump was not beholding to anyone except to the American people! They are going to vilify anyone who will expose them or goes against their agenda such as Ron DeSantis or Elon Musk.

Give me a break! Bring on the truth Musk, DeSantis, and Trump of what Washington D.C. is doing to tax-paying Americans!

Sandra Bolick

Conover