Letter: Brenda Powell has vision for strong, prosperous Conover

I first met Brenda Powell and her husband Jerry several years ago through my volunteer work with the Backpack Program of Catawba County. Brenda had developed a partnership with Backpack to create Read OUT, a summer program that provided meals and fun educational activities for the children and their families of her southwest Conover neighborhood. It didn’t take long for me to learn that Read OUT was just a tiny fraction of what this remarkable woman was doing for her community.

When Brenda told me she was running for a seat on the Conover City Council, I couldn’t imagine anyone better qualified to serve her home community in this capacity. As a lifelong resident of Conover, she truly loves her community and wants all of its citizens to have the same opportunities that she and Jerry were able to provide for their five children. From raising her family, to her experience in business and extensive volunteer work in the community with a seemingly endless list of organizations, as well as to her lifetime membership in her church, Brenda has modeled exactly the kind of vision for a strong and prosperous community that she knows Conover can be.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}