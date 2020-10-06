Letter: Bost will listen to, represent all the people

I'm asking the voters of N.C. District 96 to vote in droves to elect Kim Bost to be our next house representative in Raleigh. If having a strong, informed, ethical voice in Raleigh matters to you, vote Kim Bost. If you want a representative who cares about ALL the people in our district and who will fight for what matters to you and your family, vote for Kim Bost.

She has already been listening to voters' questions and concerns and providing updates on what's happening in our district and state each evening at 8:15 on Facebook Live. So I know you can depend on her to continue listening once she is your representative. I know she will find ways to make our state government more responsive to your needs and interests —especially in education, health care and job equity because she is willing to work across the aisle. If these qualities matter to you, please join me and vote Kim Bost for N.C. 96!