Letter: Bost shows up, understands state's needs

I am writing this letter in support of Kim Bost, candidate for N.C. House District 96 seat against Jay Adams. It's worth noting that my concerns are the same ones I trusted her to repair two years ago when she ran against the same incumbent opponent. I not only see no improvement, but now must call on her to deal with a staggering unemployment increase, large discrepancies in COVID response for African Americans in North Carolina, the loss of thousands of dollars in Medicaid (that are simply divided among other states because our Republican majority elects not to claim our own money), and new challenges in funding schools to deal with pandemics.

Mr. Adams has once again squandered precious time to act, resting comfortably on his relationship with the Republican leaders who are paralyzed with fear, operating out of ideological obedience to the rants of the very far right. This has not worked for North Carolina and it never will.