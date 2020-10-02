Letter: Bost shows up, understands state's needs

I am writing this letter in support of Kim Bost, candidate for N.C. House District 96 seat against Jay Adams. It's worth noting that my concerns are the same ones I trusted her to repair two years ago when she ran against the same incumbent opponent. I not only see no improvement, but now must call on her to deal with a staggering unemployment increase, large discrepancies in COVID response for African Americans in North Carolina, the loss of thousands of dollars in Medicaid (that are simply divided among other states because our Republican majority elects not to claim our own money), and new challenges in funding schools to deal with pandemics.
Mr. Adams has once again squandered precious time to act, resting comfortably on his relationship with the Republican leaders who are paralyzed with fear, operating out of ideological obedience to the rants of the very far right. This has not worked for North Carolina and it never will.
Principles matter. No matter what your political party may be, I ask that you look specifically at Mr. Adams's record. You'll see the apathy that I do. I'm an independent/unaffiliated voter, one small voice of the largest "party" in the state, and like most independent/unaffiliated voters, I believe we can bridge our ever deepening divide if we stop allowing any party to demand that we check our brains at the door and loyally support whatever the party (power) line happens to be.
I believe the Democrats have a champion for every North Carolinian in Kim Bost. I've enjoyed her faithful updates about COVID in our state and nation. I love the energy she puts into understanding the job status in the Catawba County area and her knowledge of services to help our neighbors in need. Her support of education and solicitation of advice from educators grounds her in the complexity and expense of providing a quality education for all.
Kim Bost shows up, always present to help schools, soup kitchens, service agencies and educational forums. If you're an artist, you know her devotion to preserving and expanding access to the arts that bring us together and lift us up. Please join me as we elect a fresh and inspirational new House 96 member!
Lynn Foes
Hickory NC
