Letter: Bost cares about education, health care

Do these topics sound important? Education (great schools and teachers for all the students of North Carolina). Economy (good-paying jobs doing work that matters to the person and the community). Health care (affordable access to quality medical care, including those with opioid addiction and mental illness). These are exactly the key areas of focus of a candidate to represent us in the N.C. House of Representatives, District 96. This eminently qualified candidate is Kim Bost, who has all the qualities we would want: compassion, competence, adherence to facts and science, intelligence, and a willingness to listen.

I have known Kim for several years and have found her to be just the kind of person I would want representing the people and interests of Catawba County in state policies and laws. Her evening Facebook Live talks at 8:15 daily are a great way to meet her and to learn about what is going on in our community and our state. She has a marvelous ability to present facts, policies, and ideas that we can relate to. Her website is well-done and informative. Take a look at it at bostfornc.com .

I know I am making the best choice for this community and the state of North Carolina by supporting Kim Bost for NC 96. Be sure to make your voting plan and vote for this talented, caring representative!

Lynn B. Spees

Hickory NC