Letter: Blame for Capitol riot falls on those who did not investigate election wrongdoings

The only ones to blame for the Capitol riot on January 6 are the people on the left which includes most social media, big tech, judges, court system, etc. for not looking into the questionable allegations, many discrepancies, and the hundreds of people who signed affidavits that saw wrongdoings in the election of 2020. By the left not reporting all sides and suppressing so many facts, democracy has not prevailed and that is why we are in this mess.

I have heard the left along with the judges say there was not enough fraud to overturn the election. But if any fraud was committed, why are you not investigating it? That's a crime in itself.

So democracy has not prevailed until the left can answer to the other half of the nation why there are so many questions still remaining without "credible" investigations.

So now the left and the blue states have let the mob take over with killings and the burning of cities. Biden has now opened borders so more drugs, human trafficking, COVID-19 and gangs could arrive and take control.

If the election was free and fair, why not verify and settle this once and for all? That is all we were asking to do.